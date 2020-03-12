ITF postpones Fed Cup finals, play-offs due to coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY Representational image

The ITF has announced the postponement of both the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals 2020 and Fed Cup Play-offs due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The ITF Board made the decision after careful consideration and close discussion with the Local Organizing Committee in light of the announcement by the Hungarian government on Wednesday regarding indoor events, reports Xinhua news agency.

Originally scheduled to take place from April 14 to 19 at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest, the Fed Cup Finals is an Olympic Qualification event.

The ITF is working closely with the IOC to address any impact this may have on athlete eligibility for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Fed Cup Play-offs, due to take place on April 17-18 in eight locations around the world, have also been postponed and alternative dates will be announced at a later date.

"The ITF COVID-19 Advisory Group will continue to monitor the situation closely and further decisions will be based on the facts, official data and expert advice," said ITF president David Haggerty.