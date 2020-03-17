Coronavirus pandemic: French Open 2020 postponed until September

Image Source : @ROLANDGARROS French Open 2020 postponed

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world, especially Europe, French Open organisers have decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the tournament. The tournament will now be played from September 20 to October 4, 2020.

“ It is a difficult but courageous decision that we have made in this EXCEPTIONAL and evolving period since this weekend. We act responsibly, we must stand in solidarity with each other in this fight for the health security of all “, explains Bernard Giudicelli, President of the FFT.

It is the first Grand Slam tournament to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The main draw for the competition was scheduled to start in Paris from May 24.

Earlier, ATP Tour cancelled all its events for six weeks amid the rising concern over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. All tournaments of the men's ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour have been cancelled until 27 April. In the WTA circuit, all tours have been suspended until May 2 with the clay tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague postponed.

This implies that for the first time in the history of the sport, French Open will be the last Grand Slam tournament of the calendar year. Moreover, the dates - September 20 to October 4 - might clash with the dates of the Laver Cup slated to be held in Boston - September 25 to 27.

"Tickets already reserved can either be refunded or exchanged taking into account the new dates of Roland-Garros 2020. The practical details will be the subject of a later communication," the Roland Garros statement read.