Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Commemorative coin minted in Switzerland for Roger Federer

Switzerland have honoured tennis legend Roger Federer by creating a 20-franc silver coin with his image on it.

The 38-year-old, frequently rated as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, is pictured in the coin in the initial stages of serving his trademark one-handed backhand.

This is the first time that Swissmint, the official mint of the country, has created a commemorative coin in honour of a person.

Federer tweeted about the honour. "Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," he said. He also gave a cheeky reply to Switzerland's Tourism's congratulatory tweet, "Thanks, Fed's or tail?"

Federer is among the most well known exports from the country in the world of sports. Outside of his tennis honours, Federer has won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year a record five times.

Even at the age of 38, he remains one of the best tennis players in the world with his current ATP ranking being third.