ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3. The ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open beginning Aug. 14

London Updated on: June 17, 2020 22:13 IST
The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling “provisional” calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3.

The ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open in Washington beginning Aug. 14, where women also will compete.

The next week will have the ATP-WTA tournament that is usually in Cincinnati but the U.S. Tennis Association is shifting to New York as a tuneup at the same site as the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.

Announcing the new provisional schedule, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said, “It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions.

“At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount.”

The tours will then shift to European red clay in September for tournaments in Madrid and Rome before the French Open’s main draw starts Sept. 27.

The WTA said it anticipates all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators.

“For now, the vital energy of spectators in stadiums will be greatly missed, but our broadcast and social media partners are exploring new ways to engage with our fantastic fans,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said.

“It is our sincere hope and desire that we will be able to return to play this summer.”

