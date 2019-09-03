Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Spain coach Roberto Moreno ready to make way for Luis Enrique

Spanish national team head coach Roberto Moreno on Tuesday said that he was ready to step down if Luis Enrique wants to return to his position.

The former Barcelona manager stepped down as Spain's national team coach in June to be with his ailing daughter, who died a few days ago of a rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, reports Efe news.

"Right now we have a very recent situation we have to think about, and I do not think he thinks about that now," Moreno said during a press conference ahead of Spain upcoming Euro qualifier against Romania.

"But since I became the national team coach, there were three pressers that I would have preferred not to attend, the Malta one, my unveiling one and today's one," he added.

"I consider Luis a friend and friends are ahead of any project you have in life. If he decides that he feels like coming back to coaching and wants to count on us, I will be the first, and also delighted, to step aside and work with him," he continued.