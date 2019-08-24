Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Marcus Rashford misses penalty as Manchester United lose 2-1 to Crystal Palace

Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Five days after Paul Pogba had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marcus Rashford regained spot-kick duties but struck his attempt against the post in the 70th minute, keeping United 1-0 down following Jordan Ayew's 32nd-minute goal.

Daniel James curled in a brilliant equalizer in the 89th minute, seemingly earning United a point at Old Trafford, only for Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt to squeeze a shot under the body of goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of a counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage time.

Palace ended their scoring drought this season to earn the first win from their opening three games.

United picked up four points from their first two games but put in their worst performance of the season.