ISL: Chennaiyin FC part ways with coach John Gregory

Image Source : ISL Defending champions Chennaiyin FC are currently 8th in the ISL table with only one win in six matches.

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC have parted ways with head coach John Gregory following a poor start to the new campaign. The two-time champions have won only one match in six so far, losing three. Moreover, the side has scored only four goals this season so far.

Chennaiyin FC announced the decision on their official website.

"Chennaiyin FC can announce that they have mutually parted ways with Head Coach John Gregory," the statement read.

“The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours.

“This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club.”

The club will make further announcements in due course."

ATK are currently at the top of the ISL table, while Bengaluru FC squandered the chance to displace ATK after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad FC. Jamshedpur follows Bengaluru at third, but all the three sides are tied at 10 points.