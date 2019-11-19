Image Source : @INDIANFOOTBALL/TWITTER India vs Oman Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Watch IND vs OMN live match online on Hotstar

India vs Oman Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: The Indian football team will take on higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match on Tuesday. India have failed to win a single game out of their four so far and will have to record a win in this tie to have any outside chance of qualification. India had lost to Oman in their home leg in Guwahati. Sunil Chhetri had scored in the first half to give India the lead but Oman struck twice in the final 10 minutes to dash their hopes. Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Oman live stream football match online on Hotstar and live TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is the FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Where is the FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman being played?

The FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will be played at the Al-Seeb Stadium in Muscat.

What are the timings of FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The India vs Oman FIFA World Cup qualifying match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman?

The FIFA World Cup qualifying match between India vs Oman will broadcast on Star Sports 1 & 1HD, Star Sports 2 & 2HD, Star Sports Hindi & Hindi HD and can be streamed on Hotstar.