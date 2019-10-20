Liverpool drop first points in 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Juergen Klopp's side still went six points clear after nine games.

MANCHESTER Published on: October 20, 2019 23:31 IST
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores his side's
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England

Adam Lallana scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United on Sunday, preserving the Premier League leader's unbeaten start.

Although Liverpool dropped points for the first time since last season in March, Juergen Klopp's side still went six points clear after nine games.

It's 17 consecutive wins and out for Liverpool but the bigger mission is winning the English title for the first time since 1990.

United sits only two points above the drop zone but the heat should ease on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after avoiding defeat against what is currently the strongest side in England — and managing to take the lead through Marcus Rashford in the first half.

This was a day when Liverpool struggled to impose itself on a United side low in confidence.

But Klopp's second-half changes paid off. Lallana, who replaced Jordan Henderson around the hour, ghosted in at the far post in the 85th minute to meet Andy Robertson's cross with a tap-in for his first goal since May 2017.

