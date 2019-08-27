Barcelona apologize to Real Betis over tweet on Junior Firpo

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona have tweeted out an apology to Real Betis over posting a picture of Junior Firpo, a player who recently joined the Catalan club from Betis.

Spanish champions FC Barcelona have apologised for a tweet they posted mocking Real Betis after beating them 5-2 in their Spanish league match. Barcelona posted a photo of defender Junior Firpo holding up five fingers after the match with the caption "Junior knows."

"Barcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis," the club tweeted. "No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior."

. @FCBarcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis and their supporters regarding a tweet sent out on Sunday evening. No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior.https://t.co/JyvRDw7cuQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 26, 2019

Barca had signed Firpo from Betis in August. The 23-year-old made his debut during the win, coming on for Brazilian midfielder Rafinha in the 81st minute. Firpo featured in 29 games for Betis last season and was part of Spain's U21 European Championship-winning side in June.

Barcelona registered the first victory of their league campaign against Real Betis, where the side, which comprised neither of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Ousmane Dembele, scored five past the visitors. New signing Antoine Griezmann bagged a brace in the game.

With this win, Barcelona have climbed to 9th position in the league table. Sevilla remain on top with 6 points, while Atletico Madrid follow them at second. Real Madrid are third with 4 points.

Barcelona will now take on Osasuna on August 31.