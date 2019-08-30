Friday, August 30, 2019
     
Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez will reunite with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan, who left Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Milan Published on: August 30, 2019 7:01 IST
Forward Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan on loan after a frustrating stint with Manchester United. Inter and United both confirmed the season-long deal on Thursday.

While the financial details were not announced, the teams are expected to both pay a share of Sanchez's hefty salary — the highest on United's squad. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter will pay Sanchez 5 million euros ($5.5 million) per season with United covering the remaining 7 million euros.

At Inter, Sanchez will rejoin former United teammate Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Nerazzurri in a club-record 80 million euro transfer at the start of the month.

Lukaku was among the scorers as Inter beat Lecce 4-0 in its Serie A opener in coach Antonio Conte's debut on Monday.

For the 30-year-old Sanchez, it's a return Italy after establishing himself at Udinese from 2006-11.

Sanchez scored only five goals in 45 appearances for United over the last 1.5 seasons after moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal. He also played for Barcelona.

