Saturday, November 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul routs 'Iron' Mike Tyson in eight-round heavyweight exhibition match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul routs 'Iron' Mike Tyson in eight-round heavyweight exhibition match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul came into the contest against the legendary Mike Tyson with an impressive win over Mike Perry by TKO6 (technical knockout). Notably, Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano to retain the undisputed junior championship before the clash between Tyson and Paul.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2024 11:16 IST
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul registered the biggest win of his career as he defeated the legendary 'Iron' Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition boxing match by unanimous decision on Saturday, November 16 (for viewers in India) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul claimed the win over Tyson as the judges scored the bout 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in favour of him. 

The match started off with Jake Paul making the first entry with Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" playing in the background. He entered the arena in a green convertible truck and there was a cage loaded behind the truck with a pigeon inside. Paul adopted a silver theme for the occasion and was draped in silver gloves, robe, shoes and trunks. He was accompanied by his brother Logan Paul.

On the other hand, Tyson came dressed in his traditional black poncho. He made his way to the ring with the song "We Don't Give a F..." playing in the background.

The match got underway with refree Mark Calo-oy making the customary announcements. Paul started off in the blue corner and Tyson in the red corner.

Jake Paul's Previous Fights and Results

Date Opponent Result
20/07/2024 Mike Perry W, TKO6
02/03/2024 Ryan Bourland W, TKO1
15/12/2023 Andre August W, KO1
05/08/2023 Nate Diaz W, UD10
26/02/2023 Tommy Fury L, SD8
29/10/2022 Anderson Silva W, UD8
18/12/2021 Tyron Woodley W, KO6
29/08/2021 Tyron Woodley W, SD8
17/04/2021 Ben Askren W, TKO1
28/11/2020 Nate Robinson W, KO2
30/01/2020 Ali Eson Gib W, TKO1

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement