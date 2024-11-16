YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul routs 'Iron' Mike Tyson in eight-round heavyweight exhibition match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul registered the biggest win of his career as he defeated the legendary 'Iron' Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition boxing match by unanimous decision on Saturday, November 16 (for viewers in India) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul claimed the win over Tyson as the judges scored the bout 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in favour of him.

The match started off with Jake Paul making the first entry with Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" playing in the background. He entered the arena in a green convertible truck and there was a cage loaded behind the truck with a pigeon inside. Paul adopted a silver theme for the occasion and was draped in silver gloves, robe, shoes and trunks. He was accompanied by his brother Logan Paul.

On the other hand, Tyson came dressed in his traditional black poncho. He made his way to the ring with the song "We Don't Give a F..." playing in the background.

The match got underway with refree Mark Calo-oy making the customary announcements. Paul started off in the blue corner and Tyson in the red corner.

Jake Paul's Previous Fights and Results