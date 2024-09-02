Yogesh Kathuniya claims Silver in Men's Discus Throw F-56 at Paris Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogesh Kathuniya.

Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver in the Men's Discus Throw F-56 event at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2 to take India's medal count to eight at the marquee event. Yogesh claimed silver with his season-best of 42.22m.

This is the second silver medal for Yogesh at the Paralympics. He had also won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. The 27-year-old Indian faced stiff competition from Claudiney Batista dos Santos of Brazil and a stand-out display from the Brazilian helped him clinch the gold medal.

Batista shattered the all-time Paralympics record (45.59m) with his second throw of 46.45m. However, he did not stop there and went all the way to 46.86m in his second-last attempt to create a new Paralympics record. The achievement in Paris is another illustrious feather in Batista's remarkable career.

The Brazillian now has three gold medals at the Paralympics. He claimed his first Paralympics gold at Rio in 2016 and defended it successfully at the Tokyo edition in 2021. Batista is also a three-time world champion with gold medals at the 2019, 2023 and 2024 World Championships in Dubai, Paris and Kobe respectively.

Batista also has a silver medal to his credit which he won at the 2012 London Paralympics in the men's javelin throw category.

On the other hand, Yogesh's wait for a Paralympics gold continues. He achieved his season-best in the first attempt but couldn't breach the mark again in his next five attempts. Yogesh's last five attempts measured 41.50m, 41.55m, 40.33m, 40.89m and 39.68m respectively.

Yogesh Kathuniya's illustrious career: