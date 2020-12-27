WWE star Luke Harper, popularly known as Brodie Lee, dies at 41

Image Source : WWE File photoo of Luke Harper.

Former WWE wrestler Jonathan Huber, popularly known as Brodie Lee,- died at the age of 41 in on Saturday. The news of his death was revealed by his wife Amanda on Instagram, where she claimed Huber died of a non-covid related lung issue.

"My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. he world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now," she wrote.

"The devastated spouse continued: "He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

Amanda further wrote that she has been supported by Harper's wrestling company in this time of crisis.

"On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids."

WWE also mourned his death on their website, writing: "Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success."