Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended by world body

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has taken a massive step by indefinitely suspending the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect. The WFI has been making the headlines over the last few months for all the wrong reasons and now the immediate suspension by the World Wrestling Body comes due to the federation failing to conduct elections. The UWW had earlier warned the WFI of suspension if the elections were delayed.

India's Wrestling governing body was earlier supposed to hold the elections in June 2023. But they are being continuously postponed due to a series of protests from Indian wrestlers and petitions from different state units. Interestingly, the elections for a total of 15 positions in Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) were scheduled to be held on August 12.

Four candidates including Sanjay Singh who is a close aide of outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh filed nominations for the President post of the governing body on Monday. Among other positions, Uttarakhand's SP Deshwal was nominated for the treasurer position while Darshan Lal's name (from Chandigarh Wrestling Body) came up for general secretary.

Coming back to the suspension of WFI, this is the third time in 2023 that the United World Wrestling has taken the action on the federation. WFI was suspended first in January and then in May as the wrestlers in the country protested strongly alleging that the then president Brij Bhushan sexually harassed female wrestlers. The daily affair at the WFI are currently being managed by Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

With the latest developments, the wrestlers will now take part in the upcoming tournaments with the UWW flag.

