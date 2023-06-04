World's first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League launched in India, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE Arjun Kapoor unveils jersey

India witnessed a monumental revolution in the world of motorsports as the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was launched on Thursday. The first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League was unveiled in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The league aims to bring together riders from all over the world to compete in various formats and categories.

The inaugural season will commence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, in October 2023. It will be followed by events in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Image Source : INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE Representational image of racer

“The Indian Supercross Racing League aims to capture the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing boundaries. The launch of the Indian Supercross Racing League is a significant development for India’s motorsports and automobile industry. The league aims to provide a platform for young riders to emerge and nurture their talent with international riders, and attract attention from sponsors and manufacturers. It will also create a great opportunity for auto manufacturers to showcase their futuristic products and innovative technologies. The ISRL is a positive step to boost the growth and recognition of motorsports in India, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the auto industry through exposure to world-class competition,” said Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Ibrahim, President of FMSCI, said, “The federation is overwhelmed with the thought process and the initiative undertaken by the SXI team, in elevating the motorsport culture in the country. This initiative will not only bring global talent to the country but also provide a platform to nurture young talent and position India on the global map of the sport.”

Image Source : INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE ISRL gets launched

Expressing his enthusiasm, bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said, “From the early days of my childhood, I was captivated by the sheer excitement and thrill of Supercross Racing. Today, as I look around this magnificent arena, filled with the roar of engines and the palpable excitement in the air, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The Indian Supercross Racing League will host the world’s finest riders battling it out on our home soil but have also paved the way for future generations to embrace the thrills and joys of Supercross.”

Lakshminarayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited, which is the title sponsor, said, “We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the Indian Supercross Racing League. We aim to enhance the excitement and adrenaline of Supercross racing and look forward to an exhilarating season ahead. We are proud to be part of this electrifying sport and to contribute to its growth and popularity in India.”

