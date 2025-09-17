Neeraj Chopra javelin qualifying round live streaming: When and where to watch World Athletics Championships? As many as 37 athletes will participate in the men's javelin throw qualification round at the ongoing World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, divided into two groups. Only 12 will make it to the final round, which will take place on Thursday, September 18.

Tokyo:

India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the World Athletics Championships as he begins his attempt to defend his world title in Tokyo, as he returns to the Japanese capital four years after his gold medal win at the Summer Games in 2021. As many as 37 athletes will participate in the qualifying round, being divided into groups of two. Neeraj Chopra will headline the strongest Indian contingent in the event with as many as four athletes from the country.

Neeraj will have Sachin Yadav, who has a personal best of 85.16, in his group alongside some of the greats in Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. Chopra's biggest threat, Arshad Nadeem, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, will lead the second group, while having to compete with the likes of Anderson Peters and Julius Yego. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, the other two Indian athletes, will compete in the second group.

Out of 37, 12 athletes will go through the final round, with 84.50m being the automatic qualifying mark.

When and where to watch World Athletics Championships 2025, javelin throw qualification round live on TV and OTT in India?

The World Athletics Championship is being telecast live on the Star Sports Network in two sessions: one from 4-9 AM IST and the second from 2 PM IST. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Select channels will broadcast the events live on Day 5 on Wednesday, September 17 with the live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website. The men's javelin throw event will kick off at 3:40 PM IST on Wednesday while the final round will have a 3:53 PM IST start on Thursday, September 18.

Qualifying Round Line-ups

Group A: Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott, Jakub Vadlejch, Edis Matusevicius, Cyprian Mryzglod, Keyshawn Strachan, Marc Anthony Minichello, Roderick Genki Dean, Lassi Eteletalo, Pedro Henrique Rodrigues, Sumedha Ranasinghe, Yuta Sikyama, Sachin Yadav, Dawid Wegner, Haoran Hu, Sindri Hrafn Gudmundsson, Billy Julio Lopez, Leandro Ramos

Group B: Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters, Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Lars Anthony Flaming, Eemil Porvari, Martin Konecny, Simon Wieland, Oliver Helander, Cameron McEntyre, Rohit Yadav, Marcin Krukowski, Yash Vir Singh, Gen Naganuma, Artur Felfner, Douw Smit