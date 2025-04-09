Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing in GT vs RR IPL 2025 clash? Sanju Samson reveals Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets in the Rajasthan Royals' clash against the Chennai Super Kings as he played a key role in his team's first win of IPL 2025. Hasaranga misses out in the Royals' clash against the Gujarat Titans. Sanju Samson has revealed the reason behind his absence.

Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, April 9. The Titans have been going well despite their middle-order being largely untested, while the Royals have found their mojo as they have won their last two matches.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss in his team's clash against the Shubman Gill-led GT. Samson opted to bowl first and revealed that their sole pure all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, is not part of the clash against the Royals.

While Hasaranga is not doing the work with the bat, he was highly effective with the ball during the game against the Chennai Super Kings, against whom he picked four wickets.

Samson revealed that Hasaranga is not part of the Playing XI against GT due to 'personal reasons'. "We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here," Samson said at the toss.

"Each and every game in the IPL is important, we are grateful for the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is still a new team, we took time to gel together and know our roles. The wicket looks really good and will stay true. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in," he added.

Meanwhile, GT skipper Shubman Gill stated that he would have bowled first as well. " I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the past few matches, dew has come in during the second innings but we have batted first here.

"We are taking it one game at a time and not keeping track on how many games we have won. If the top 3 or 4 are doing the job then I am happy with that. We have had a really good home run and hopefully nothing changes for us, support from the fans has always been tremendous. No changes for us," Gill said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans' Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal