Who is Swapnil Kusale? Career highlights of India's Bronze medallist at Paris Olympics 2024

Swapnil Kusale became the third shooter to win a medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024. He secured the bronze medal in the Men's 50m air rifle 3 positions event bringing glory to the nation. He finished third among eight finalists with a total of 451.4 after 44 shots.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 14:33 IST
Swapnil Kusale
Image Source : AP Swapnil Kusale won third medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024

India's shooter Swapnil Kusale has created history by securing India's third bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. He is the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the 50m air rifle 3 positions event at the Olympics. Kusale ended with a score of 451.4 to secure the bronze medal with China and Korea's shooters winning gold and silver respectively. For the unversed, Manu Bhaker was the first Indian to win a medal at the Games this year and then yet again secured the bronze in the mixed team event in shooting alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale, featuring in his maiden Olympic Games, did wonders in shooting in three positions - Kneeling, Prone and Standing. A total of 8 athletes competed in the final and Kusale created history by winning yet another bronze. Let us know more about the latest Indian medallist - Swapnil Kusale.

Swapnil Kusale, 28, was born in a family of farmers on August 6, 1995, and is from Pune, Maharashtra. At the tender age of 14, his father enrolled him in the Maharashtra government's primary programme dedicated to sports, Krida Prabhodini. After one year of hardcore training, Swapnil decided to make a career in shooting.

Interestingly, this is only the second medal in the individual event for him in his career having won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2017 in Brisbane in 50m air rifle prone. He had won the gold medal in the World Cup in 2021 in the 50m air rifle team event in New Delhi and at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in the same event.

Career Highlights of Swapnil Kusale and achievements

Tournament Medal Event
Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze 50m air rifle 3 positions
World Championships 2022 Cairo Bronze 50m air rifle 3 positions team
World Cup 2021 New Delhi Gold 50m air rifle 3 positions team
Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Gold 50m air rifle 3 positions team
Asian Shooting Championships 2023 Changwon Silver 50m air rifle 3 positions team
Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships 2024 Jakarta Gold 50m air rifle 3 positions team
Commonwealth Championships 2017 Brisbane Bronze 50m air rifle prone

 

