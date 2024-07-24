Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
Which is the only sport making its debut at Paris Olympics 2024?

The 33rd edition of the Olympic Games is set to get underway on July 26 in Paris with more than 10000 athletes competing for medals across 32 different sporting disciplines. Among them, only one sport is making its debut at the Games while a few are making their comeback.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 15:45 IST
Breaking, Breakdance, Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Only one out of 32 sports featuring at Paris Olympics is making its debut

The much-awaited Paris Olympic Games will start on July 26 with a glittering opening ceremony is scheduled at 11 PM IST. A few sports including Football, Handball and Rugby have started today while Indian archers will be in action tomorrow (July 25). Medal events across 32 different sporting disciplines will take place over two weeks from July 26 to August 11 at the Olympics.

Among them, only one sport - Breaking - is making its debut at the Summer Games this time around. Breakdancers will be in action in this sport and it has emerged from the hip-hop culture in the United States. Breaking was first introduced in the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018. The performers in Breaking are referred to as B-Boys and B-Girls - short for break-boys and break-girls.

How will Breaking events work in the Olympics 2024?

Two medal events - one each in Men and Women - will take place in Breaking. A total of 16 B-boys and B-girls will face off in solo contests improvising their steps based on the DJ tracks. As per the Olympics website, the breakers will use power moves including windmills, the 6-step and freezes. The judges will judge the breakers and give them scores based on five categories - technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality.

Is India participating in Breaking at the Paris Olympics?

No, there is no Indian representation in Breaking at the Paris Olympics 2024.

When will Breaking events take place during the Paris Olympics 2024?

Breaking events for Women and Men are scheduled on August 9 and 10 respectively with the gold medal battle also scheduled on the same day. 

Where will the Breaking event take place?

The Breaking event at the Olympics 2024 will take place at La Concorde in Paris, 5 km away from the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

