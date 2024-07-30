What Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh got along with medals inside the box at Paris Olympics 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker has etched her name into the history books. The 22-year-old Indian shooter has become the first athlete in independent India to bag two medals at a single Olympic Games as she clinched a mixed team bronze in 10m air pistol alongside Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday. The Indians clinched the bronze medal match against Korea by 16-10.

Manu had opened India's account at the Paris Games with a bronze in the 10m air pistol two days ago and here she is with another medal around her neck, storming into the history books of the Indian sport. It was a very proud moment for all the Indians when the two shooters were presented with the medals at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Paris.

But alongside the traditional mascot presentation, the athletes were handed a box. What all the Manu and Sarabjot and all the other athletes get apart from the medals and what is in that box?

The box measures around 40 centimetres. It contains an official poster for the event. The winners also receive a gold, silver or bronze medal-winning mascot. The mascot of the Paris Games is called Phryges. The name and shape of the mascots are based on the traditional small phrygian hats. It serves as a symbol of freedom. The mascot is inspired by the French flag colours of blue, white and red.

Manu and Sarabjot dominated the bronze medal match at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre against the Korean pair of Jin Ye Oh and Wonho Lee. After losing the first set, the Indians bounced back to win the next four in a row and lead 8-2.

The Koreans responded to take the next two out of the three but India had a lead of 10-6 and then won the next two to lead 14-6. Korea saved two games but could not save another as Manu and Sarabjot won the match by 16-10.