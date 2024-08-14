'We need to prioritise every sport like cricket': Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru with Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf.

India ended its Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with six medals in all. The 117-member contingent brought home laurels from France as India registered its joint second-best medal tally at the Summer Games.

While the nation celebrates the athletes, India TV has continuously interacted with the medal them. Our Sports Editor Samip Rajguru has now met the Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf and had a detailed interaction with him.

Speaking on several facets, the ambassador also touched upon the Indian athletes' performance at the Games and also highlighted how the nation should not forget these athletes.

"While India progresses in the direction of the Olympics, I would like to request the viewers that we should not forget these athletes. It should not be like that the Olympics are now over, we should forget the athletes and then talk about them again in Los Angeles Games in four years' time," he told India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru.

"We need to prioritise every sport as we focus on cricket. We have to create market incentives. Obviously, as the fan base increases, an ecosystem will develop, where we will have sponsorships and incentives.

It is our duty to keep our focus on them. The athletes should not go into the dark. This should not happen," he said.

India bagged five bronze and one silver medal at the Games. The shooting contingent brought home three medals, out of which two were won by Manu Bhaker. Wrestling kept its streak intact with Aman Sehrawat winning a bronze.

The men's hockey team also won a bronze medal, while Neeraj Chopra bagged his second consecutive medal at the Games. He clinched silver in the Javelin throw.

The shooting was the major highlight for India at the Games. From drawing a blank in the previous two Summer Games, the Indian shooters fired three medals at the single Games with Manu Bhaker winning two.

