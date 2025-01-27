Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea reveals she filed for divorce, took it back after his 'helpless' condition

Follow us on Image Source : VINOD KAMBLI/X Vinod Kambli and his family.

Ex-Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has revealed that she had filed for a divorce with Kambli but took it back after seeing his condition due to alcohol addiction.

In a recent interview, Andrea opened up on Kambli's addiction to alcohol and how it had created a negative impact on the relationship of the couple. Kambli has battled with health issues and was recently admitted to a private hospital in Thane due to a urinary infection and muscle cramps. Later it was revealed that he also had clots in his brain.

In a podcast with freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea opened up on the matter. "I once thought about it (separating). But I realised that he would be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, and he is obviously more than that."

"I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.

Andrea is Kambli's second wife. The couple got married in a private ceremony in a civil court in 2006. Notably, Andrea filed a complaint against Kambli in 2023 accusing him of domestic abuse. The couple has a son and a daughter, named Jesus Christiano Kambli and Johanna, respectively.

Kambli's wife admitted that it was difficult to see both the children during Kambli's deteriorating health, however, revealed that their son helped her.

"Most of the time, I had to explain the situation to myself, I am 'Papa' and I am the 'mom' in the family. My son Cristiano understood everything, he didn't bother me at all, he understood all the emotions on my face," she added.

Earlier in the month, Kambli was discharged from the Akruti Hospital after receiving treatment for his health issues. Kambli walked out of the hospital in India's new ODI jersey and was greeted by his well-wishers. He was able to walk with the support of his friends and family and waved at fans to signal a positive recovery. He also wished everyone a Happy New Year and appealed to fans to stay away from alcohol.

Kambli was considered one of the brightest stars early in his career. He had made 1084 runs in 17 Test matches at an average of 54.20 including four centuries. He also had three half tons to his name.

Kambli has played 104 ODIs for the Indian team. He made 2477 runs in those matches at an average of 32.59 with two centuries and 14 half-tons to his name.