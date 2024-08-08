Vinesh Phogat's hopes for Olympic silver medal alive after CAS accepts her protest

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

In a big boost for the Indian contingent, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. The ace wrestler might clinch a silver medal if the CAS asks the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to revoke their decision.

Phogat stormed into the final after three sensational wins in the women's 50kg category and boosted India's hopes for the first gold at the 33rd Summer Games. But the organisers stunned the Indian contingent by disqualifying the wrestler hours before her final bout against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt on Wednesday citing an overweight reason.

The IOA revealed that the 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana weighed just 100gm over her category and was denied a silver as well. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and IOA strongly protested against the disqualification and the wrestler approached the Court of Arbitration on Wednesday.

Frustrated and disappointed Phogat then shocked the sporting fraternity with her shock retirement from wrestling earlier on Thursday.

More to follow...