Vinesh Phogat hospitalised in Paris after being disqualified from Olympics final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalised due to dehydration in Paris after being disqualified from competing in the final of 50kg freestyle wrestling today at the Olympics. For the unversed, things have changed dramatically since Vinesh reached the final and this morning (August 7), she was disqualified from competing after being 100 grams overweight in her category.

Her uncle Mahavir Phogat also confirmed the development stating that Vinesh tried extremely hard overnight without sleeping and exercising to reduce her weight. She also did cycling and skipping but in the end, her efforts were in vain. According to the rules, Vinesh Phogat has been ranked last and will not be getting a medal now. Her opponent in the final, USA's Sarah Hildebrandt has been awarded the gold medal now while there will be no silver medal in this event.

More to follow...