Vinesh Phogat disqualification plea: CAS extends verdict date on wrestler's appeal for silver medal

The decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the joint silver medal has been extended by the ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The decision was set to be announced by 9:30 PM IST on August 10. However, it has been delayed to 9:30 PM IST on August 11.

Vinesh had filed two appeals in the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge her disqualification from the final of her bout. Vinesh had filed two appeals in the CAS. The first one was to let her play in the gold medal match, while the second one was to be awarded a joint silver medal. The first appeal was rejected but the second one was accepted to be heard. The CAS had asked Vinesh and her team to get lawyers for their case. The Indian authorities appointed Harish Salve to represent Vinesh.

The CAS heard Vinesh's case on Friday, August 9 and it was reported that the operative order would be out by 9:30 PM on Saturday with the detailed order coming later. However, the waiting game is set to continue at least for another day.

The Indian Olympic Association is optimistic about Vinesh getting her medal. "Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA statement said.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," it added.

Vinesh had one of the greatest days of any Indian wrestler at the Paris Olympics when she defeated four-time world champion and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16. She had then defeated Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarters before getting the better of Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinal. But the ecstasy turned into a nightmare when she was disqualified from the event after being found overweight by 100 grams on the day of the final. Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport on the following day.