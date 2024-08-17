Vinesh Phogat breaks down after grand welcome at Delhi airport, says grateful to countrymen | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat breaks down after arriving in Delhi.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down after receiving a grand welcome at the IGI airport in Delhi on Saturday morning. The grappler has returned back to her nation after an inspirational performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

A big crowd gathered at the Delhi airport to welcome Vinesh back at home. She met her fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia before getting on a car. The wrestler broke down after this welcome and wiped her eyes as the cameras caught her getting emotional.

Watch the videos here:

Vinesh also gave a short statement to the media upon arrival while still being emotional. "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," Vinesh told the media after arriving in Delhi.

More to follow...