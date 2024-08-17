Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
  Vinesh Phogat breaks down after grand welcome at Delhi airport, says grateful to countrymen | WATCH

Vinesh Phogat breaks down after grand welcome at Delhi airport, says grateful to countrymen | WATCH

Vinesh Phogat arrived in Delhi on Saturday after representing India at the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the semifinals or finals of the Olympic Games. Vinesh was given a grand welcome at home.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2024 11:40 IST
Vinesh Phogat breaks down after arriving in Delhi.
Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat breaks down after arriving in Delhi.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down after receiving a grand welcome at the IGI airport in Delhi on Saturday morning. The grappler has returned back to her nation after an inspirational performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

A big crowd gathered at the Delhi airport to welcome Vinesh back at home. She met her fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia before getting on a car. The wrestler broke down after this welcome and wiped her eyes as the cameras caught her getting emotional.

Watch the videos here:

Vinesh also gave a short statement to the media upon arrival while still being emotional. "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," Vinesh told the media after arriving in Delhi. 

More to follow...

