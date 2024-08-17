Vinesh Phogat arrives in Delhi, receives 'silver medalist-like' welcome at IGI airport

Follow us on Image Source : X Vinesh Phogat meets fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday morning arrived in Delhi as a big crowd welcomed the champion wrestler at the IGI airport. The grappler returned from Paris after the Olympic Games 2024 and received a welcome just like any other Olympic medallist.

Vinesh has inspired an innumerable number of fans with her fights on and off the mat. She had become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the semifinals and finals of the Olympic Games. Vinesh might have missed out on a historic medal, but her champion attitude has made everybody admire the Haryana-born grappler.

Watch Vinesh Phogat's arrival in Delhi:

Her brother, Harinder Singh, spoke to the media about his sister's arrival. "Wrestling and sports lovers of the nation have arrived at the airport to welcome her...People from all sections all coming forward to encourage her. Preparations are underway in her native village to welcome her...She couldn't win the medal but we will work hard and surely win the Olympic gold medal," he said.

A huge crowd gathered at the IGI Airport to welcome the star wrestler. Fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia also came to welcome Vinesh back home. Notably, Congress MP Deepender Hooda also came to the airport to welcome the wrestler.

Vinesh recently posted an open letter on X, hinting at a possible return to wrestling.