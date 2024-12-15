Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, IOA president PT Usha attend launch of 38th National Games

Follow us on Image Source : X/PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI Pushkar Singh Dhami and PT Usha among other dignitaries attend the launch of the 38th National Games.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha attended the launch of the 38th National Games on Sunday, December 15 in Dehradun.

The 38th National Games are set to take place from January 28 to February 14 in which thousands of athletes are expected to feature in. The Games will be featuring 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports.

The Uttarakhand CM and IOA president addressed the gathering during the event's launch. "The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India.

"The inclusion of demonstration sports like Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, and Rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India's rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes. Uttarakhand has made commendable efforts to ensure world-class facilities, and we look forward to a successful celebration of sportsmanship," PT Usha said.

The Games were originally scheduled to feature 34 sports. However, after adjustments following the Uttarakhand government's willingness to host all the events, the disciplines were increased.

List of sports which will be part of the 38th National Games:

Athletics Aquatics Archery Badminton, Basketball Bowling (Lawn) Boxing Canoeing & Kayaking Cycling Fencing Football Golf Gymnastics Handball (Indoor & Beach) Hockey Judo Kabaddi (Indoor & Beach) Kho Kho Modern Pentathlon Netball Rowing Rugby Shooting Squash Table Tennis Taekwondo Tennis Triathlon Volleyball (Indoor & Beach) Weightlifting Wrestling Wushu

Demonstration sports: Mallakhamb Kalarippayattu Rafting Yogasana