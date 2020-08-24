Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medallist, tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Usain Bolt

Legendary sprinter and an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus a few days after partying with his friends on his 34th birthday which was also attended by English footballer Raheem Sterling. According to the Daily Mail report, a radio station in Jamaica, 'Nationwide90fm' revealed that he contracted the dreaded virus saying that the sprinter will now spend time in self-isolation as a result.

The publication further added that Bolt had undergone the COVID-19 test a few days back and only discovered on Sunday that he tested positive.

Bolt later confirmed the news on social media saying, "Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday."

"[I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health. Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there. Alright, cool.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Bolt's surprise birthday party was attended by a host of notable personalities namely Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and Windies cricket legend Chris Gayle. Videos of the guests dancing had gone viral on social media.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Bolt is suffering from any symptoms but the report added that he would go into isolation.

Bolt is one of the most prominent sportspersons in the world to have tested positive after tennis star Novak Djokovic, who had tested positive back in June after the disastrous and controversial Adria Tour.

