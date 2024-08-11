USA pips China in tug of war to claim Paris Olympics 2024 crown; India finishes 71st on medal table

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY USA athletes LeBron James and Simone Biles at Paris Olympics 2024

The United States of America were crowned the Paris Olympics 2024 champions on Sunday. The USA finished the 33rd Summer Games with 40 golds, on level with China, but were declared winners on the basis of more silver medals. Once again, the USA proved their dominance in sports as the only team to win over a hundred Olympic medals in 2024.

In one of the most thrilling finals in the Olympics' history, the USA defeated France by 67-66 to claim gold and finish top of the table. The USA women won their record eighth consecutive Olympic gold in the Summer Games.

China dominated the top spot in the medal table for the last couple of days but the USA's women's basketball team defeated France in the Gold medal game on Sunday to go top. Notably, the USA defeated China by just one extra gold in the previous 2020 Tokyo Games.

India finished 71st in the standings with six medals but no gold. Neeraj Chopra won India's only silver in the men's javelin throw event on August 8. Pakistan returned to the rankings after 32 years of long gap and finished 62nd with one gold won by Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin throw event.

Japan found a place on the podium after it finished third with 20 gold medals in the Paris 2024 Games. Hosts France finished fifth with 16 gold and a total of 64 medals while Great Britain was dropped to seventh place despite an impressive start to their campaign.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal table

Ranking Teams G S B Total 1 USA 40 44 42 126 2 China 40 27 24 91 3 Japan 20 12 13 45 4 Australia 18 19 16 53 5 France 16 26 22 64 6 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 7 Great Britain 14 22 29 65 8 South Korea 13 9 10 32 9 Italy 12 13 15 40 10 Germany 12 13 8 33 62 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 71 India 0 1 5 6

In individual performances, French swimmer Leon Marchand claimed four gold medals and one bronze. He was the only athlete to win four or more individual golds in the Paris 2024. Ten individuals, including the USA's star gymnastist Simone Biles, clinched three gold each. China's ace swimmer Zhang Yufei claimed the highest six individual medals (one silver and five bronze).