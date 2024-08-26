US Open 2024: How much prize money will winners get as year's last Grand Slam gets underway?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic.

The US Open 2024 gets underway on Monday, August 26 as the top players gear up for the final Grand Slam of the year. Recently crowned with the gold at the Paris Olympics, Novak Djokovic returns to defend his US title.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner, who is under scrutiny for failing two drug tests, is the top-seeded player and would look to add another hard-court title to his kitty after winning the Australian Open earlier in the year. He is likely to third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals with the winner potentially facing Djokovic in the summit clash.

Djokovic would be entering in his maiden event after winning the gold at the Summer Games. He is in the hunt for his 25th Grand Slam title, which will make him the most prolific tennis player ever (across men's and women's circuits).

In the women's arena, Coco Gauff enters as the defending champion with two-time champion Naomi Osaka also in the fray, looking for another title in the Big Apple. Osaka is the only player in the women's circuit to win the US title twice in the last 10 years. 9 number of women have won titles in the last decade.

What is the prize money at US Open 2024?

The total prize money at the US Open 2024 is $75 million, which is INR 6,29,10,97,500. The winners in men's and women's singles will get $3.6 million, which is approximately INR 30,19,72,680. The doubles champions will receive prize money of $750,000 (INR 6,29,13,900), while the mixed winners will bag $200,000 (INR 1,67,77,040).

The losing semifinalists will earn $1,000,000, which is INR 83,86,500. The quarterfinals will get $530,000, i.e., INR 4,44,63,157. The round of 16 players will earn $325,000 (INR 2,72,65,143), while the round of 32 players will bag $215,000 or INR 1,80,37,027. The round of 64 losers will take home $140,000, which is INR 1,17,45,041, while the round of 128 players will take $100,000 or INR 83,89,280.

When will the US Open begin? How to watch it in India?

The US Open 2024 kicks off on Monday with the first round matches scheduled to take place from 8:30 PM IST onwards. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on compatriot Maximilian Marterer in his first round while defending champion Gauff will be up against France's Varvara Gracheva in her opener.

Fans can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Sony LIV website and mobile app