Triple H reveals John Cena's reaction on highly surprising heel turn WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H took centre stage and talked about John Cena's reaction when the idea of him turning heel against Cody Rhodes was pitched to him ahead of the Elimination Chamber 2025.

Legendary former WWE wrestler and current Chief Content Officer Triple H recently came forward and talked about John Cena’s reaction when the idea of his infamous heel turn was pitched to him. It is worth noting that Cena ‘sold his soul’ to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2025 and turned on Cody Rhodes, setting up a main event title match at Wrestlemania 41.

Stating that Cena was at first caught off guard by the idea of turning heel, he went on to express how much he loved the idea. On his farewell tour currently, many had hoped that Cena would breeze past his opponents, providing opportunities to up-and-coming talent, but his heel turn has changed the perspective.

"So, when we go through that, John [Cena] and I talk about it. John is like, 'Wow, I didn't think that is where you were going to go with this. That is bold, but I love it.' And he was like, I love it because I could be safe, and I could be easy, and I could phone this in, and just do my greatest hits, and move on. Or I could be challenged, this is challenging to me. This is a juicy role. How do I make these people hate me?" Triple H said at the High Performance Podcast.

Furthermore, the 14-time world champion talked about whether Cena would be retiring as the bad guy or whether the fans could witness another heel turn. Triple H preferred leaving the question open-ended. "And who knows, by December, does he see the light and become a good guy again? Maybe. Does he retire as a bad guy? He's wide open to that," he added.

It is worth noting that after his heel turn, Cena gave scathing promos on the WWE’s European tour, and he is all set to face Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 41.