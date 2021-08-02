Follow us on Image Source : AP Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 3 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 3 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

A day after India grabbed their second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with PV Sindhu clinching a bronze while the men's hockey team inched closer to their first medal since the 1980 Games, the women's team, led by Rani Rampal, made it through to a historic semifinal, defeating Australia in the quarters on Monday. Meanwhile, in track and field events, Kamalpreet Kaur finished a creditable sixth in the women's discus throw final while equestrian Fouaad Mirza (and Seigneur Medicott) equalled India's best-ever show in the event final after finishing 23rd.

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the Indian men's hockey team with the aim to assure themselves of a first-ever Olympic medal since the 1980 Moscow Games. India, the winner of 11 Olympic medals including 8 golds, will take on world champions Belgium in the semis. Meanwhile, India will have two their athletes in the track and field event - Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification and Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put qualifiers. Sonam Malik, on the other hand, will kick off the proceedings in wrestling when she takes on Asian Championships silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia.

