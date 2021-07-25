India at Tokyo Olympics July 25 Day 2 Live Updates: Follow Live blog from Tokyo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Badminton ace PV Sindhu

05:18 AM: All eyes will be on nine-time World Cup gold medallist and 2018 CWG champion Manu Bhaker for the women's individual 10m air pistol final qualification event. Also there will be hopes from three-time World Cup gold medallist Yashashwani Deshwal.

05:14 AM: Full schedule of India from Day 2 with action beginning shorty in women's individual 10m air pistol final qualification event.

05:07 AM: Welcome to the live blog of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After the highs of Day 1 where Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal account with a silver, there's plenty of action in store from Day 2 for India with medal hopes in multiple shooting events and some big names from other disciplines in action as well. Stay tuned as we will share the entire Indian schedule from Day 2 soon.

With stars like PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina, Maana Patel and Manika Batra in action on the second day of the Olympics, Indian fans will pin their hopes on female athletes to clinch silverware in Tokyo, especially after witnessing Mirabai Chanu's exuberance on the previous day.

After the shooting contingent's disappointing start on Saturday, Indian fans finally had something to cheer about. Chanu ended India's 21-year-long wait by clinching the nation's first Olympics silver medal in weightlifting. Mirabai exorcised the ghost of the 2016 Rio Olympics by bagging India's second medal in the sport after Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The 26-year-old lifted 87kg in snatch and 115kg in the clean and jerk event to score a total of 202 during the 49kg category final to etch her name on the record books. Tennis star Sumit Nagal also had an impressive outing in his opener. He became only the third Indian to win a men's singles match at an Olympics edition and the first in 25 years.

The Indian men's hockey team also recorded a 3-2 win against New Zealand to start their campaign on a high. The women's team, however, suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat against the Netherlands.

Boxer Vikas Krishan and judoka Shushila Devi had forgettable outings as they bowed out in their opening round clashes. Pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary and rifle ace Elavenil Valarivan also missed out on the opportunity to bag top honours in Tokyo.

Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra pair crashed out of table tennis mixed doubles but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy left a mark by stunning Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin. Paddlers Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee also made promising starts to their women's singles campaign.