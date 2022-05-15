Thomas Cup 2022: Here's a glance of Team India's celebration of their maiden win; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Thomas Cup 2022 winners

India ended 70-year-old wait and won the title of Thomas Cup 2022 winners on Sunday. Team India thrashed 14-time champions Indonesia and won by 3-0.

While the entire nation celebrated this massive victory by sharing the news and posting their opinions on the internet, this is how Team India celebrated their maiden win:

In the first men's singles game, Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. In the first men's doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-19, 23-21 in straight sets in the second men's singles match.

Take a look at the final moment when India created history: