Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

Thomas Bach was re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

At the 137th IOC Session held virtually, the 67-year-old German received 93 'yes' and 1 'no' vote from the 94 valid votes.

Bach, who won gold with the West German foil fencing team at the Olympic Games Montreal in 1976, was elected as IOC President at the IOC Session in 2013 in Buenos Aires for a first eight-year term. This term will finish on the closing day of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on August 8 this year, as decided by the IOC Executive Board.

His second term as IOC President will start immediately after, and will conclude in 2025.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust. For me, this is even more overwhelming considering the many reforms and the many difficult decisions we had to take, which affected all of us," Bach said after his re-election, in an IOC release.

As an athlete, Bach was a world-class fencer, winning the Olympic gold medal, but also two gold medals with the West German foil fencing team at the World Championships in Montreal in 1976 and in Buenos Aires in 1977. He was a founding member of the IOC Athletes' Commission in 1981, on which he remained until 1988.

In 1991, he became an IOC Member and sat on the IOC Executive Board between 1996 and 2013. He served as IOC Vice-President from 2000 to 2004, 2006 to 2010 and from 2010 until his election as IOC President in September 2013.