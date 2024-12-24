Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. 'There has been a lapse on my part: Manu Bhaker's first reaction to Khel Ratna award nominations snub

'There has been a lapse on my part: Manu Bhaker's first reaction to Khel Ratna award nominations snub

"Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter," Manu Bhaker said after being snubbed for the Khel Ratna award nominations.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 17:08 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 17:34 IST
Manu Bhaker
Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker in New Delhi on December 23, 2024

Manu Bhaker reacted to her snub from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations with a post on her X page on Tuesday. The star Indian shooter revealed some lapse on her part while filing the nomination for the highest sporting honour and requested everyone not to speculate on the matter.

The 22-year-old Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a Summer Olympics since Independence. She bagged a bronze in the women's 10 metre air pistol to become the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the Olympic Games. She partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the mixed 10 metre air pistol team event.

However, her two Olympics medals were not enough to earn the nomination for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award this year. The Sports Ministry didn't include her name in the nomination list claiming the shooter didn't apply.

"With regards to the ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award - I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country," Manu Bhaker said. "Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected.

"Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter."

Related Stories
India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 schedule: Avani in action; 4 potential medals up for grabs

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 schedule: Avani in action; 4 potential medals up for grabs

ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Akhil Sheoran clinches Bronze in men's 50m rifle three positions

ISSF World Cup Final 2024: Akhil Sheoran clinches Bronze in men's 50m rifle three positions

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Vivaan Kapoor clinch ISSF World Cup medals; India slip to no.9 in tally

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Vivaan Kapoor clinch ISSF World Cup medals; India slip to no.9 in tally

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement