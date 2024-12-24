'There has been a lapse on my part: Manu Bhaker's first reaction to Khel Ratna award nominations snub

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker in New Delhi on December 23, 2024

Manu Bhaker reacted to her snub from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations with a post on her X page on Tuesday. The star Indian shooter revealed some lapse on her part while filing the nomination for the highest sporting honour and requested everyone not to speculate on the matter.

The 22-year-old Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a Summer Olympics since Independence. She bagged a bronze in the women's 10 metre air pistol to become the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the Olympic Games. She partnered with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the mixed 10 metre air pistol team event.

However, her two Olympics medals were not enough to earn the nomination for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award this year. The Sports Ministry didn't include her name in the nomination list claiming the shooter didn't apply.

"With regards to the ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award - I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country," Manu Bhaker said. "Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected.

"Irrespective of the award I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter."