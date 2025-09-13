Satwik-Chirag reach Hong Kong Open 2025 final following stellar semi-final show Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put in a brilliant show in the Hong Kong Open 2025 men's doubles semi-finals. Defeating Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in the semis, the duo made it to the summit clash of the tournament.

Hong Kong:

India’s star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been in exceptional form in the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025. The eighth-seeded duo reached the semi-final of the tournament and took on Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in the clash.

Putting in an excellent performance, the duo of Satwik and Chirag registered a straight-sets victory, defeating the duo 21-17, 21-15 in just 38 minutes. Registering a brilliant win, Satwik-Chirag reached the final of the tournament.

It is worth noting that this is the duo’s first final since the Thailand Open 2024 and also ends a run of five straight semi-finals for them. They will be aiming to put in their best performance in the upcoming summit clash. and hopefully get their hands on the big prize.

Notably, Satwik-Chirag will be taking on the Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the final of the competition. The Chinese duo are sixth seeded, and they will aim to put in their best show as well.

Lakshya Sen looking for final berth

As for the singles category, Lakshya Sen has reached the semi-final of the tournament after defeating compatriot Ayush Shetty in the quarter-finals. The two locked horns, and Sen came forward with a first-game victory.

However, Ayush Shetty pulled it back with a 21-17 second game win, but it was followed up by Sen winning the third game by 21-13. Winning the clash, Lakshya Sen made it to the tournament semi-final, and he will be hoping for a good showing in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Sen will take on third seed Chou Tien Chen in the semi-final of the tournament. It could prove to be a daunting task for Sen to move past Chen, but the Indian star would be hoping to put in his best performance.

Also Read: