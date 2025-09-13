Do you know? England's 304 is not the highest total in T20I history England posted a mammoth total of 304 runs in the first innings of the game against South Africa, and broke several records in the process. However, it is interesting to note that their total still did not break the recoEngland posted rd of the all-time highest innings total in T20I cricket history.

MANCHESTER:

England etched their name in the history books after an exceptional performance against South Africa in the second T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 12, and the game saw England post a total of 304 runs in the first innings.

Posting a mammoth total of 304 runs, England scripted history and broke a plethora of records. With the side posting a mammoth total on the board and registering several massive feats, the side still was not able to register the highest T20I total in history.

Notably, England’s score of 304 against South Africa is the highest innings total in a T20I clash against a full member nation. However, it is Zimbabwe that holds the record of the highest innings total in a T20I game.

The side scored 344 runs against Gambia in October 2024; furthermore, the second-highest T20I score in history was scored by Nepal, when they amassed 314 runs against Mongolia in September 2023. England’s score of 304 runs against South Africa is the third-highest T20I innings total of all time and the highest against a full member nation.

England set to take on South Africa in third T20I on September 14

Speaking of the series, with England having won the second T20I, the series is tied 1-1, and the two sides will have it all to play for in the third clash. England face off against South Africa in the third T20I on September 14.

The teams will take on each other at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on September 14. The clash could be a very important one for both teams, as the winner of the game would go on to clinch the series.

