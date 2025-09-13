South Africa's pace trio registers unwanted record following embarrassing loss against England The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, and Marco Jansen had a day to forget against England in the second T20I of the ongoing series. Conceding 304 runs in the first innings, the trio registered an unwanted record.

MANCHESTER:

South Africa succumbed to a hefty loss against England in the second T20I of the ongoing series. With the Proteas winning the first T20I, the side hoped for a similar showing in the second game as well; however, England came all guns blazing in the second game.

The clash saw England post a total of 304 runs in the first innings of the game, scripting history. In one of the most incredible batting performances by England, South Africa’s bowlers struggled quite heavily.

It is worth noting that the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lizaad Williams all conceded 60+ runs in the first innings, and this was the first instance of three bowlers conceding 60-plus runs in an innings in all men's T20s.

Rabada conceded 70 runs in four overs, Jansen conceded 60 runs in four overs, and Williams conceded 62 runs in three overs. England put in an exceptional showing with the bat and left the Proteas helpless in the clash.

Rabada registered another unwanted record through his spell

It is also interesting to note that star pacer Kagiso Rabada, through his spell, conceded the most expensive spell by a South Africa bowler in T20I history. The star pacer looked helpless as England continued to attack him.

Rabada finished his spell, conceding 70 runs in four overs, in surely what would be a day to forget for the star pacer. The game saw England go on to limit South Africa to 158 in the second innings as the hosts won the clash by 146 runs.

After the game, England skipper Harry Brook took centre stage and talked about how unbelievable the performance was by them. "With the batting line-up we've got, there's not many heights we can't reach. [Must-win today?] Every must-win game now leading up to that T20 World Cup is awesome preparation for us. [Salt?] There's going to be some tough decisions! We like headaches. It's always good to have them debates,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

