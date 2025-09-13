England script T20I history, break India's record with exceptional showing against South Africa England put in an exceptional performance against South Africa in the second T20I of the ongoing three-game series, posting a mammoth total of 304 runs, England broke the Indian team's record and scripted history.

MANCHESTER:

England performed exceptionally in the second T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 12, and England posted 304 runs in the first innings of the game. The side opened its innings with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler scoring 141* and 83 runs, respectively.

Posting a mammoth total on the board, England became the team to score the highest T20I score against a full member nation. They broke the record of Team India, who scored 297 runs against Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the side became the third team overall to cross 300 runs in an innings in a T20I match. Putting in one of the most historic performances in T20I cricket history, England went on to limit South Africa to 158, winning the game by a mammoth 146 runs.

South Africa registered unwanted record with subpar performance against England

With South Africa conceding 304 runs in the first innings, the Proteas became the first full member nation in history to concede 300 runs in a T20I game. It was a game to forget for the Aiden Markram-led side. Coming out to chase down a target of 305 runs, South Africa opened their innings with Aiden Markam and Ryan Rickelton scoring 41 and 20 runs, respectively.

However, none of the other batters managed to go big, as the Proteas were limited to 158 in the second innings of the game. The win for England means that the series is now tied 1-1 with all to play for in the third T20I.

The two teams will face off in the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on September 14, and the two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance in the upcoming series decider.

