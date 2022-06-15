SAI allocates INR 6.52cr for 2189 Khelo India athletes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@MEDIA_SAI) Haryana wins the Khelo India Youth Championship

Keeping in mind the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the government of India conducted Khelo India Youth Games that were organized from June 4 till June 13 in Panchkula, Haryana. The ten-day event hosted a total of 8,500 players, coaches, and support staff from various parts of the country competing for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze. The recently concluded event had as many as 25 types of sports and was organized across 5 venues including Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Keeping in mind the importance of traditional sports, disciplines such as Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana were also included. The sporting event turned out to be a huge success with 2,262 women participating in it. The host state Haryana had the largest contingent with 398 athletes. Seeing the buzz and the competitive spirit generated among the participants, the government of India has now decided to extend financial assistance of ₹6.28 lakhs allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. This also includes an out-of-pocket allowance of ₹1.20 lakh.

The financial assistance extended to the players will include expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The Khelo India Talent Development Team has finalized the funding and will oversee it.

Haryana emerged as the winner of the KIYG 2021 title with 52 gold medals, including 10 in boxing. Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale got her hands on five gold medals available in rhythmic gymnastics. Garud, a weightlifter, won gold by breaking the young national record in the girls' 45kg division by lifting 83kg.