Reetika Hooda goes down fighting against top-seed Aiperi Kyzy in 76kg wrestling quarters at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : AP Reetika Hooda in action.

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda went down fighting against top-seeded Aiperi Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 76kg semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Reetika gave a big scare to the top seed but ended up losing despite the scoreline of 1-1. She lost via the countback rule.

Reetika displayed brilliant composure in the first round of the bout. She showed a good combination of attack and defence and led the top-seed 1-0 at the halfway point. But after the break, the top-seeded converted a point after being given a passivity warning. As Kyrgyzstan's wrestler accumulated the last points of the bout, she ended up winning the contest despite being tied at 1-1.

Reetika began her Olympics 2024 campaign with a stunning win over Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in the round of 16. She defeated the Hungarian opponent by technical superiority 12-2 to take the opening bout. She unleashed her skills and composure to get the better of her opponent. The 21-year-old Indian was leading 4-2 at the halfway mark before unleashing her takedowns in the next period to win the bout easily.

Reetika is India's first female wrestler to enter the heavyweight category at the Summer Games. She is a U23 World Champion, having won the gold medal in the 2023 Championships.

Despite losing the quarterfinal, Reetika is not out of the Paris Olympics as of now. If her quarterfinal opponent - Aiperi - wins her semifinal too, the Indian will be given a repechage chance. She will then contest against the wrestler who lost to Aiperi in the round of 16. The Kyrgyzstan's grappler had defeated China's Juan Wang in her opening bout. If Aiperi is through to the finals, Reetika will fight in the repechage against Wang to keep her bronze medal hopes alive.

Reetika is India's last hope for a medal at the Summer Games as the golfers - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - are at the bottom half of the 60-member field on Day 4 of the event.