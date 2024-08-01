Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
  5. PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record in lead-up to Paris Olympics round of 16 clash

PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics by beating He Bing Jiao of China in straight games 21-13, 21-15. However, the head-to-head record is in favour of the Chinese shuttler.

PV Sindhu and HE Bing Jiao head to head record
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu and HE Bing Jiao.

PV Sindhu is geared up to face her biggest challenge of the Paris Olympics thus far as the Indian shuttler takes on a formidable Chinese opponent in the form of He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16 fixture on Thursday, August 1.

Sindhu booked her clash against Bing Jiao by acing the group-stage test. The two-time Olympic medallist hammered Maldivian shuttler Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 to get her Paris Olympics campaign underway.

She then eased past Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second group-stage contest to storm into the round of 16.

Sindhu was expecting a meeting with He Bing Jiao even before it was finalized and it suggests that she is mentally prepared to take the attack to the Chinese player.

"I'm very happy. It was important for me to top the group. I would be playing against He Bing Jiao mostly. I hope I take this confidence and go forward. It's not going to be easy, especially in the next coming rounds, so I have to be prepared and be 100%," Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI after her win over Kuuba.

On the other hand, Bing Jiao kicked off her campaign in Paris after thrashing Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-8, 21-7. She was stretched a bit in her second group-stage contest against Kirsty Gilmour of Great Britain but eventually won it 24-22, 21-8.

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record ahead of Paris Olympics round of 16 clash

PV Sindhu is the tenth seed and He Bing Jiao is seeded sixth for the Paris Olympics. In terms of the world ranking, Sindhu is ranked 13th whereas Bing Jiao occupies the ninth spot.

The Chinese shuttler has a favourable 11-9 head-to-head record against Sindhu.

Date Tournament Player 1 Player 2 Winner
Thu 10/5/2023 ASIAN Games 2022 (Individual Event) He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Wed 7/6/2022 Malaysia Masters 2022 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Tue 6/14/2022 Indonesia Open 2022 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri 4/29/2022 Badminton Asia Championships 2022 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Sun 8/1/2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Fri 12/13/2019 BWF World Tour Finals 2019 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Sat 3/30/2019 India Open 2019 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri 11/9/2018 China Open 2018 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri 10/26/2018 French Open 2018 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri

7/06/2018

 Indonesia Open 2018 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Wed
12/13/2017		 World Superseries Finals 2017 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Sat 9/16/2017 Korea Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Fri 4/28/2017 Badminton Asia Championships 2017 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri 11/18/2016 China Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Thu 10/27/2016 French Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Wed 10/19/2016 Denmark Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Thu 4/14/2016  Singapore Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Wed 4/6/2016 Malaysia Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu PV Sindhu
Fri 3/18/2016 Swiss Open He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao
Fri 12/4/2015 Indonesian Masters 2015 He Bing Jiao PV Sindhu He Bing Jiao

 

