PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record in lead-up to Paris Olympics round of 16 clash

PV Sindhu is geared up to face her biggest challenge of the Paris Olympics thus far as the Indian shuttler takes on a formidable Chinese opponent in the form of He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16 fixture on Thursday, August 1.

Sindhu booked her clash against Bing Jiao by acing the group-stage test. The two-time Olympic medallist hammered Maldivian shuttler Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 to get her Paris Olympics campaign underway.

She then eased past Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second group-stage contest to storm into the round of 16.

Sindhu was expecting a meeting with He Bing Jiao even before it was finalized and it suggests that she is mentally prepared to take the attack to the Chinese player.

"I'm very happy. It was important for me to top the group. I would be playing against He Bing Jiao mostly. I hope I take this confidence and go forward. It's not going to be easy, especially in the next coming rounds, so I have to be prepared and be 100%," Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI after her win over Kuuba.

On the other hand, Bing Jiao kicked off her campaign in Paris after thrashing Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-8, 21-7. She was stretched a bit in her second group-stage contest against Kirsty Gilmour of Great Britain but eventually won it 24-22, 21-8.

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record ahead of Paris Olympics round of 16 clash

PV Sindhu is the tenth seed and He Bing Jiao is seeded sixth for the Paris Olympics. In terms of the world ranking, Sindhu is ranked 13th whereas Bing Jiao occupies the ninth spot.

The Chinese shuttler has a favourable 11-9 head-to-head record against Sindhu.