PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record in lead-up to Paris Olympics round of 16 clash

PV Sindhu is geared up to face her biggest challenge of the Paris Olympics thus far as the Indian shuttler takes on a formidable Chinese opponent in the form of He Bing Jiao in the women's singles round of 16 fixture on Thursday, August 1.
Sindhu booked her clash against Bing Jiao by acing the group-stage test. The two-time Olympic medallist hammered Maldivian shuttler Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6 to get her Paris Olympics campaign underway.
She then eased past Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second group-stage contest to storm into the round of 16.
Sindhu was expecting a meeting with He Bing Jiao even before it was finalized and it suggests that she is mentally prepared to take the attack to the Chinese player.
"I'm very happy. It was important for me to top the group. I would be playing against He Bing Jiao mostly. I hope I take this confidence and go forward. It's not going to be easy, especially in the next coming rounds, so I have to be prepared and be 100%," Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI after her win over Kuuba.
On the other hand, Bing Jiao kicked off her campaign in Paris after thrashing Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-8, 21-7. She was stretched a bit in her second group-stage contest against Kirsty Gilmour of Great Britain but eventually won it 24-22, 21-8.
PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head record ahead of Paris Olympics round of 16 clash
PV Sindhu is the tenth seed and He Bing Jiao is seeded sixth for the Paris Olympics. In terms of the world ranking, Sindhu is ranked 13th whereas Bing Jiao occupies the ninth spot.
The Chinese shuttler has a favourable 11-9 head-to-head record against Sindhu.
|Date
|Tournament
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Winner
|Thu 10/5/2023
|ASIAN Games 2022 (Individual Event)
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Wed 7/6/2022
|Malaysia Masters 2022
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Tue 6/14/2022
|Indonesia Open 2022
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri 4/29/2022
|Badminton Asia Championships 2022
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Sun 8/1/2021
|Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Fri 12/13/2019
|BWF World Tour Finals 2019
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Sat 3/30/2019
|India Open 2019
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri 11/9/2018
|China Open 2018
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri 10/26/2018
|French Open 2018
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri
7/06/2018
|Indonesia Open 2018
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Wed
12/13/2017
|World Superseries Finals 2017
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Sat 9/16/2017
|Korea Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Fri 4/28/2017
|Badminton Asia Championships 2017
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri 11/18/2016
|China Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Thu 10/27/2016
|French Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Wed 10/19/2016
|Denmark Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Thu 4/14/2016
|Singapore Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Wed 4/6/2016
|Malaysia Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|PV Sindhu
|Fri 3/18/2016
|Swiss Open
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao
|Fri 12/4/2015
|Indonesian Masters 2015
|He Bing Jiao
|PV Sindhu
|He Bing Jiao