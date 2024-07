Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has advanced to the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics with a comfortable win over her opponent Kuuba Kristin of Estonia. She finished the clash in just two sets winning 21-5 21-10 not giving an inch to Kuuba who had no answers to her smashes and drops. For the unversed, Sindhu is a massive hope for India at the Olympics having won two medals before.

She secured silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and then claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

