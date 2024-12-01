PV Sindhu ends two-year-long title drought, beats Luo Yu Wu in Syed Modi International 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu.

Indian senior shuttler PV Sindhu ended her two-year-long title drought after winning the final of the Syed Modi International 2024 in Lucknow on Sunday, December 1. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated China's Luo Yu Wu in the final of the tournament in straight games 21-14, 21-16 to win her third Syed Modi International title.

Sindhu looked pretty strong and dominated the Chinese opponent throughout the match. She unfurled her shots well and hardly gave a chance to Yu Wu. She bossed the match from right from the start and won the opening game by a decent margin of 21-14. The Chinese looked to pose a threat for a decider when she tied Sindhu on 10-10. But the 29-year-old Indian displayed her class and closed the game with ease. She was elated after the win as the fans cheered for her. This was Sindhu's first title since winning the Singapore Open in July 2022.

Sindhu had a struggling year as this was only her second final in 14 outings this year. She had earlier crashed out of the Paris Olympics in the round of 16 while she fell at the final hurdle in the Malaysia Masters after losing to China’s Zhi Yi Wang.

Treesa, Gayatri win women's doubles crown

Earlier, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched their first Super 300 title at the Syed Modi International 2024 after beating China's Bao Li Jing and Li Qian in the final. The Indian pair defeated their Chinese opponents 21-18, 21-11 to win the final in just 40 minutes.

They have now become the first Indian women's pair to win the women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.