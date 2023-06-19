Protesting wrestlers return to practice at SAI Sonepat ahead of Asian Games trials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting wrestlers

The Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are returning to practice ahead of the Asian Games trails. Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Geeta Phogat have made a return at the SAI centre in Sonepat. While, Vinesh visited the centre on June 9, her cousin Geeta is being accompanied by her husband Pawan Saroha, who is also a wrestler.

Notably, Geeta's younger sister is also accompaniying her husband Bajran Punia. The trails of the Asian Games are set to be held later this month but the wrestlers are requesting the trials to be held later in August so that they get time to prepare for them.

"The protesting wrestlers have been away from the mat for a long time. Mostly they are spending time in gym. Sangeeta is also working on strength building," said a SAI source. "Vinesh had joined the centre as early as June 9. Geeta Phogat has also been coming regularly. It seems normalcy is returning to the complex," added the official.

The wrestlers approached the Sports Ministry for requesting to delay the trails. Meanwhile, the IOA has asked all the national federations to submit the list of their squads by June 30. IOA has approached the Olympic Council of Asia, asking whether it can submit the list by August 10. The IOA has to give the list to OCA by July 15.

OCA unlikely to delay squad submission deadline

In a latest development, it is being reported that the OCA might not entertain IOA's request to delay the list of players for Asian Games. "OCA has to manage 45 countries and 40 sports disciplines at the Asian Games. To accede to IOA's request for extending the deadline for wrestlers by almost a month-and-a-half will be very difficult. Let's see what happens. OCA is still studying it. If it was a matter of 4-5 days, it was not an issue but delaying it for 40-45 days is just not feasible," a source told PTI.

"(Giving so much) time is a dodgy thing. How can you delay the entries by one-and-a-half months when the Asian Games are starting on September 23. "It (OCA) is an Asian organisation, it has to go by the rules of Asian committee.

If OCA entertains a request from one country, then there are 45 other countries who will raise questions and ask OCA to also accommodate their requests," it added.

