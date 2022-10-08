Pro- Kabaddi League 2022/23: Bengaluru Bulls edge past Telugu Titans; begin campaign with a win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pro-Kabaddi League action at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Pro-Kabaddi League 2022/23: The Bengaluru Bulls edged past Telugu Titans on the opening day of the Pro-Kabaddi League season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Bulls defeated the Titans by 34-29 in the second match of the night even after not having a great start in the initial phase of the match. But the Bulls soon made a comeback and the match was a nail-biter since then.

Bulls inflicted an ALL-OUT just before the midway stage in the first half, which saw them edge into a five-point lead. Momentarily rattled, Telugu found another gear with the introduction of Rajnish, whose SUPER RAID set the cat among the pigeons just before the breather. Rajnish engineered an ALL-OUT on the Bulls right after, as both teams went into the break at 17-17.

The second half started slow, but with the Titans still in a slender lead in the first five minutes. However, the Bulls used their review smartly with Neeraj picking up the points on a Do or Die Raid, to bring the contest back to level terms. The Bulls and the Titans weren't willing to concede even an inch, matching each other play by play. With a little over 9 minutes left on the clock, both teams were locked at 23-23, with the Bulls' defence looking rock solid at the timeout.

An untimely slip caused mayhem for the Titans, as Vishal and co conceded a couple of big points. From then on in, the Bulls put the foot on the pedal and inflicted another ALL-OUT, which gave them a 5-point lead with the score at 30-25. With the clock ticking, Rajnish and the Titans threw the kitchen sink at the opposition, but the Bulls' defence was at its menacing best, gobbling up the points at a rapid pace. The Bulls, who registered 12 tackle points in comparison to the 7 of the Titans, ended their night as comfortable winners.

