Preethi Pal creates history with India's first-ever Bronze in women's 200m at Paris Paralympics 2024

Preethi Pal continues to create history with another medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday, September 1. The Indian athlete bagged India's first-ever medal in the 200m with a bronze in the women's T35 event.

The 23-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar produced her personal-best record with a 30.01s finish to secure India's only second Paralympic medal in track. She also brought India's overall sixth medal at the ongoing 17th Summer Paralympic Games in India.

With two medals in two events, she became the only seventh Indian to win multiple Paralympic medals. She also added some smiles to Indian fans after some heartbreaking results on Day 4 at the Paris Games 2024.

Women's 200m - T35 Final Results

Xia Zhou (China) - 28.15s Guo Qianqian (China) - 29.09s Preethi Pal (India) - 30.01s

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Preethi Pal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the youngster for a 'historic achievement' at the Paris Paralympics with a post on his X page.

"A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the Paralympics 2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable," Modi wrote.

