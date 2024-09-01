Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Preethi Pal creates history with India's first-ever Bronze in women's 200m at Paris Paralympics 2024

Preethi Pal creates history with India's first-ever Bronze in women's 200m at Paris Paralympics 2024

After winning India's first medal at 100m in Paralympic history, the Indian athlete Preethi Pal claimed another bronze in the women's 200m event on Sunday. She claimed India's overall 6th medal at the 17th Summer Paralympics 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 0:14 IST
Preethi Pal
Image Source : GETTY Preethi Pal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Preethi Pal continues to create history with another medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday, September 1. The Indian athlete bagged India's first-ever medal in the 200m with a bronze in the women's T35 event. 

The 23-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar produced her personal-best record with a 30.01s finish to secure India's only second Paralympic medal in track. She also brought India's overall sixth medal at the ongoing 17th Summer Paralympic Games in India. 

With two medals in two events, she became the only seventh Indian to win multiple Paralympic medals. She also added some smiles to Indian fans after some heartbreaking results on Day 4 at the Paris Games 2024.

Women's 200m - T35 Final Results

  1. Xia Zhou (China) - 28.15s
  2. Guo Qianqian (China) - 29.09s
  3. Preethi Pal (India) - 30.01s

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Preethi Pal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the youngster for a 'historic achievement' at the Paris Paralympics with a post on his X page. 

"A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the Paralympics 2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable," Modi wrote.

Related Stories
Rubina Francis claims Bronze in 10m air pistol to bring India's fifth medal at Paralympics 2024

Rubina Francis claims Bronze in 10m air pistol to bring India's fifth medal at Paralympics 2024

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 schedule: Medalists Avani and Preethi look to add more success

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 schedule: Medalists Avani and Preethi look to add more success

Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar storm into finals to confirm two badminton silvers in Paralympics 2024

Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar storm into finals to confirm two badminton silvers in Paralympics 2024

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement